Biosimulation Market Comprehensive Coverage 2019: By Certara, Simulation, Dassault Systèmes, Schrödinger, Advanced Chemistry Development, Chemical Computing Group, Rosa, Physiomics plc, Evidera And others

Market Analysis: Global Biosimulation Market

Global Biosimulation Market is expected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.38 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

competitors/players: Global Biosimulation Market

Certara, Simulation Plus, Dassault Systèmes, Schrödinger, Advanced Chemistry Development, Chemical Computing Group, Rosa, Physiomics, Evidera, In Silico Biosciences, Leadinvent Technologies, Inosim Software, Nuventra Pharma, Accelrys, Entelos, Physiomics, Rhenovia, Insilico Biotechnology, LeadScope, Genedata, Archimedes, And Compugen Among others

Market Segmentation: Global Biosimulation Market

The biosimulation market is segmented into

products and services, application, delivery model , end users.

Based on products and services, the market is segmented into

software , services.

Software segment is further sub segmented into

trial design software, toxicity prediction software, PBPK modeling & simulation software, molecular modeling and simulation software, PK/PD modeling & simulation software.

Services are further segmented into

in-house services , contract services.

Based on application, the market is segmented into

drug development, drug discovery and others.

Drug development is further sub-segmented into

preclinical testing , clinical trials.

Preclinical testing is further sub-segmented

into PK/PD , ADME/TOX.

Drug discovery is further sub-segmented into

target identification & validation, lead identification , optimization

Based on delivery model, the market is segmented into

subscription models , ownership models.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into

pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, contract research organizations, regulatory authorities , others

Based on geography the biosimulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa..

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Biosimulation Market

Increase in R&D investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Increase in adoption of biosimulation software by regulatory bodies

Technological advancement QSP systems

Growth in development of biologics and biosimilar

Shortage of biosimulation and modeling experts

Increased use of personalized medicine

Competitive Analysis: Global Biosimulation Market

Global Biosimulation Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Biosimulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

