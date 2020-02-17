Biosimilars Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Biosimilar are biological products that show similar biological action as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved biologics. According to the U.S. Federal Code of Regulation, the biologic is a virus, toxin, antitoxin, or therapeutic serum valid for the treatment of a disease.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1180

Biosimilars become a potential cost-saving alternative and provide the similar effects as biologics, thus, are being prescribed with confidence. M923 of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a proposed adalimumab biosimilar for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. Biocon Ltd. is also developing a wide portfolio of monoclonal antibody biosimilars for the treatment of cancer, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/biosimilars-therapeutics

Novartis AG is developing GP2018 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. has a robust biosimilar pipeline and is developing two major biosimilars, which are currently in the Phase III stage of development, including SB8 (bevacizumab biosimilar) for the treatment of non-small lung cancer, and SB11 (ranibizumab biosimilar) for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. Some other companies having the pipeline of biosimilars include Biogen Inc., and Celltrion Inc. among others.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1180

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com