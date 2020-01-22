Bioreactors Market 2019, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast Up To 2025

The global bioreactors market size is estimated to expand at nearly 16.0 % CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The segmentation of global bioreactors industry is based on different types, product, scale, material, control type, application, end-user and geography. Different single-use bioreactors includes filtration assemblies, media bags and single use bioreactor systems. The single use bioreactor systems is expected to pick the pace in the coming next years. Media bags help forming attractive product segment which is projected to generate positive global bioreactors market share.

In the contemporary scenario, adoption of single-use technologies, increasing biologics and use of single-use and stainless steel kind of hybrid technologies is expected to fuel the bioreactors market growth. Biopharmaceuticals have wide range of applications, beginning with production of biopharmaceutical to applications in tissue engineering. Besides that, bioreactors offer controllable environment, in terms of nutrient supply, pH temperature and shear stress for any cellular constructs incorporated into them. All these factors effectively enlarge global bioreactors market size. The consumption of biopharmaceutical products is expected to showcase a prominent increase in the region over the next few years. As a result, the processes used for manufacturing these products are required to meet the market demand.

Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the most prominent regions for global bioreactors market. Europe ranked highest of global bioreactors market share. Europe government’s supporting policies catalyze biopharmaceutical companies to come up with some novel therapies in biologics, tuning the higher application of single-use bioreactors in cell culture-based manufacturing.

In 2015, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), there were 1,700 biopharmaceutical companies which uses bioreactors. U.S., is likely to showcase lucrative bioreactors market trends by 2025. Hence, with the increasing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S., the market got established with extensive use of this process in production of specialty biomolecules for use in pharmaceutical industries.

On the basis of material, the segmentation has two categories, glass and stainless steel. While in the basis of application, the categories include pilot-scale production, full-scale production and lab-scale production. In terms of scale, the market has wide range which includes 5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1,500L, and above 1,500L. On the basis of control type, the market is bifurcated into automated and manual. On the basis of end-user, the market has categories which is inclusive of contract research organizations & manufacturers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and life science R&D companies & academic research institutes

Prominent global bioreactors market players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of General Electric Company) (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany) and Danaher Corporation (U.S). Other major engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) players Fluor Corporation (U.S.), M+W Group (Germany), Technip S.A. (France), Amec Foster Wheeler plc (U.K.), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (U.S.) and PM Group (Ireland)

What does the report include?

The study on the global bioreactors market includes qualitative market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain, PESTEL analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market categorized on the basis of product type, construction material, application and region

Actual market sizes and forecast figures have been provided for all the afore-mentioned market segments

The report also covers profiling of key industry players that have a significant global and/or regional presence

