Biopreservation Market 2019 Trends, Share Estimation, Key companies Profile, Industry Research, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2023

The Global Biopreservation Market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a CAGR ~11.2%.

Biopreservation plays an important role in healthcare and food industry. It helps to preserve the biological product or material. It uses natural flora of biological material or the products of natural flora to preserve the product. The increasing expenditure on healthcare, a growing number of in vitro fertilization (IVF) centers, increasing awareness about stem cell and its applications are the major factors driving the growth of the global biopreservation market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as mergers and acquisitions are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2016, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co Ltd announced the acquisition of a US-based Lifeline Scientific for USD 87.8 million this acquisition will help Shanghai Genext Medical Technology to enter into the clinical transplant business.

The high cost associated with biopreservation instruments and its maintenance, stability issues related to the specimen and lack of skilled personnel for handling the biopreservation process may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Key Players for Global Biopreservation Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Biopreservation Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the global biopreservation market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc,

VWR International, LLC.,

CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS.,

BioLifeSolutions Inc.,

BioCision,

Sigma-Aldrich Co.,

QIAGEN,

Lifeline Scientific,

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.,

Core Dynamics, Ltd.,

Princeton CryoTech,

Biomatrica, Inc.,

Panasonic Biomedical, Inc.,

Chart Industries, and

ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS

Segments:

The global biopreservation market has been segmented on the basis of product, biospecimen, and application.

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as media and equipment. The media subsegment has been further divided into nutrient media, sera, and growth factors and supplements. The equipment segment has been further divided into temperature control systems, accessories, alarms & monitoring systems, incubators, centrifuges, and other equipment. The temperature control systems segment has been further classified as freezers, cryogenic storage systems, thawing equipment, and refrigerators. The biospecimen segment has been divided into human tissue samples, organs, stem cells, and other biospecimens.

The market, by source, has been segmented into regenerative medicine, biobanking, and drug discovery. On basis of regenerative medicine, the market has been divided into cell therapy, gene therapy, and others. Biobanking segment includes human egg, human sperm, and veterinary IVF.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas are likely to dominate the global biopreservation market owing to the adoption of advanced technology, increasing spending on healthcare R&D, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, and increasing in-house sample storage in hospitals and research institutes. Moreover, presence and recent merger and acquisition activities by market players in the region are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has acquired Sacramento’s SynGen Inc. for USD 1 million with this acquisition company has managed to add cell separation and cord blood processing products in their portfolio.

The European market is expected to be the second-largest biopreservation market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing number of births and with-it continuous increase in demand for umbilical cord preservation. According to the European Commission, in the year 2016 more than 5.1 million babies were born in Europe. Moreover, a growing number of sperm and egg banks is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing biopreservation market during the forecast period owing to the increasing population in the region, increasing awareness about stem cell preservation and continuous development in the healthcare sector due to government funding.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global biopreservation market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

