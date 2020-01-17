Biopharmaceuticals Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

The global biopharmaceuticals market is increasing, due to growing aging population. In addition, the increasing healthcare investments around the world are propelling the increase in R&D investments, which is fuelling the growth of the global biopharmaceuticals market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, excess alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity is also contributing to the growth in demand of biopharmaceuticals globally. On the basis of types, the global recombinant human insulin market segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Among the application segment, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market in the global biopharmaceuticals market in 2014; and is expected to witness fastest growth, with 11.1% CAGR during the period 2015 – 2020.

However, the high cost and side effects of biopharmaceuticals is a key restraint, which is adversely impacting the growth of the global biopharmaceuticals market. In addition, the entry of low cost biosimilars of existing biopharmaceuticals, also acts as a restraint in the growth of the global biopharmaceuticals market. The Asian biopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness fastest growth, with a CAGR of 10.6% during the period 2015 – 2020.

The key companies operating in the global biopharmaceuticals market include AbbVie Inc, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Biogen Idec , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Amgen Inc.

