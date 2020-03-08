Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Global Industry Leading Players are XPO Logistics, Inc., C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, Panalpina, FedEx, UPS, and DB Schenker

This report on Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details related to biopharmaceutical logistics market essential are market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report.

Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, biopharmaceutical logistics industry scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of global industry major manufacturers and biopharmaceutical logistics supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present biopharmaceutical logistics market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast biopharmaceutical logistics market development. Along with all this the report also contains the market restrains and drivers that are derived from the SWOT analysis.

This report studies the global biopharmaceutical logistics market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

FedEx Corporation

Ceva Logistics LLC

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Panalpina Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics, Inc

United Parcel Service, Inc

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

H. Robinson Worldwide

This report focuses on the global biopharmaceutical logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global biopharmaceutical logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biopharmaceutical Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

TABLE OF CONTENTS-KEY POINTS COVERED

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

