Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market to Reach a Value of Around US$ 17.8 Bn in 2026

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market – Snapshot

The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market was valued at around US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach a value of around US$ 17.8 Bn in 2026. Emphasis on the development and marketing of innovative products and solutions such as single-use systems and continuous bioprocessing is likely to drive the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market market. Moreover, expansion by key players in emerging markets through contracts and collaborations is anticipated to propel the market in the coming years. For instance, expansion in Asia Pacific through flexible and modular manufacturing facility solutions and collaboration with biopharmaceutical manufacturers to develop and improve bioprocess products.

In terms of application, the recombinant proteins segment held a major market share in 2017. High reliance on microbial systems for recombinant protein production contributed toward the leading share of the segment. Increase in investment in research activities and introduction of new protein therapeutics have significantly contributed to the development of recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins. Moreover, rise in the number of clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry have boosted the segment in past few years. The recombinant proteins segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increased focus on developing innovative fusion protein and antibody-drug conjugates products.

Based on end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for a major market share in 2017. Well-equipped infrastructure and strong expertise have led to the dominant share of the segment. Biopharmaceutical companies such as Shire plc, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Amgen have a wide portfolio of biological drugs. These companies are investing in the development of new biotherapeutics. With near-term patent expiry of blockbuster biologicals, biosimilars and biobetters are estimated to enter the market. This is expected to increase the adoption of microbial fermentation systems among biopharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, these key manufacturers are expanding their operations in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America for better market access and regulatory compliance.

