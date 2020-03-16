Bionic Ears Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Bionic Ears Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Standard hearing aid devices work by amplifying sound, but it is only useful for people with the partial hearing loss not for people who are deaf or have profoundly impaired hearing. Hearing loss is associated with the damage or other abnormalities in the tiny censor hair cells present inside the cochlea or inner ear. To overcome such conditions bionic ears are used. A bionic ear is an electronic device designed to produce hearing sensation by electrically stimulating nerves in the inner ear of deaf patients. It consists of a receiver stimulator implanted below the patient’s skin behind the ear and a sound processor. These processors stimulate the inner ear’s nerves which send signals to the brain where these signal are interpreted as sound. Bionic ear is beneficial for people who are suffering from severe, profound or total hearing loss.

Bionic Ears Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidence of hearing disorders among the geriatric population is one of the driving factors for the bionic ears market. Hearing disabilities among new born is a matter of concern. Bionic ears can treat such disabilities. Increasing awareness among parents and due to the availability of the infrastructures for diagnosing hearing disabilities among new born children are growth driving factors for the bionic ears market. Fear of malfunction of these devices and high cost associated can be factors restricting the growth of bionic ears market. Regulatory requirement for bionic ears can also restraint this market.

Bionic Ears Market: Segmentation

The global bionic ears market can be segmented on the basis of device type, end user and region.

On the basis of device type global bionic ears market can be segmented into:

Bone Anchored Hearing Aid

Cochlear Implant

On the basis of end user global bionic ears market can be segmented into:

Hospital

Hearing Clinics

Research Institutes

Bionic Ears Market: Overview

Bionic ears market is expected to show considerable growth over the forecast period. Geriatric people are highly susceptible to hearing loss which can affect their social life. Due to this factor, bionic ear market is expected show significant growth. Untreated hearing loss among new born can affect their entire life. As it can lead to impairment in speaking and affect their psychological abilities. But due to technological advancement and development of bionic ears, it is now possible to help these children. Also due to increasing awareness and better diagnostic facilities to detect the problem more number of cases are being registered among new born children. Research institutes such as Bionics Institute are aiming at improving the performance of bionic ears and function of hearing nerves.

Bionic Ears Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global bionic ears market can be segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America market is most attractive market for bionic ears market. Awareness among people and better diagnostic facilities are the factor for this. Technological advancements of bionic ears is expected to drive the growth. Followed by which is Europe. Asia-Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing market due to large population and increasing income.

Bionic Ears Market: Key Players

Some of the major participants in bionic ears market are Sonova, Cochlear Ltd., Advanced Bionics AG, Sivantos Pvt. Ltd. and MED-EL. These companies are focusing on research and development activities to improve the bionic ears. A start up Doppler Labs has developed bionic ear which let user control and personalize hearing experience. Companies are focusing on development of waterproof devices and increasing the quality of these devices. Few players are working on making wirelessly rechargeable bionic ears. 3D printing technology is also playing a major more in the development bionic ears.

