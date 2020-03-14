Biometric Driver Identification System Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

Biometric driver identification system is one among recently developed technology and a forward step in active vehicle safety technologies. Enhancing car security systems for occupants as well as pedestrian safety is one of the key priorities for automakers across the globe. Biometric driver identification system identifies the driver based on physiological features and also helps in assessing attention of the driver by monitoring facial or iris scanning technologies. Biometric driver identification system prevents vehicle from any unauthorised access and its monitoring helps in anticipating alertness of the driver. Biometric driver identification system works parallel with route recognition and distraction detection which identifies driver inattention and warns vehicle driver in real time. Thus, ensuring safety of vehicle occupants as well as pedestrians.

Another key feature of biometric driver identification system is concerning personalization of the vehicle. Biometric driver identification system customises cabin comfort of vehicle as per requirement of the driver. Some examples of such features include seat alignment, steering adjustment, temperature of car cabin, rear view and central mirror adjustment etc.

Biometric Driver Identification System: Market Dynamics

Increasing introduction of comfort and safety features in compact, mid-size and economic car models and increasing awareness towards vehicle safety is providing substantial boost to biometric driver identification system market. On end-user front, high net worth individuals usually prefer cars with sophisticated and advanced technology features which makes premium car manufacturers to target such customers with advanced safety features. Such incidences lead to increasing awareness in established or matured economies towards enhanced vehicle safety systems.

Biometric driver identification system is yet to gain grounds in developing region owing to premium price, moderate technology penetration and limited customer awareness. Biometric driver identification system is known by many synonymous names such as biometric driver recognition, biometrics for car safety or biometric driver information system.

Automakers instead of introducing biometric driver identification as a safety feature are more inclined towards introducing it as an advanced technological solution to enhance driving experience and compliment vehicle safety. Biometric driver identification system comes with advanced security features in order to prevent unauthorised usage of driver profiles comprising vehicle information, personalized setting and other behavioural data.

With constant developments in biometric driver identification technology, the system is also capable of restricting driver with certain features to prevent incidences of collision. Compatibility and integration of biometric driver identification system with owner mobile and telematics service provider improves vehicle safety and remote handling capability of automobile. These systems are also capable of monitoring vital health conditions of driver and occupants, in event of any consequences these systems or devices also intimate about status to concerned authorities and can also trigger pre-defined functions in car. All new aforementioned features of biometric driver identification system are anticipated to increase awareness level to great extent among end-users and provide substantial boost to the global market.

Biometric Driver Identification System: Market Segmentation

Adoption of biometric driver identification system differs to great extent across geographies and car models. In the later stage of forecast period, this technology is expected to penetrate to economic or mid-size vehicle segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars Compact and Mid-Size Cars Executive Cars Premium Cars Luxury Cars Sport Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks and Busses

On the basis of identification techniques, the global biometric driver identification system market can be segmented into:

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Biometric Driver Identification System: Competition Landscape

The global biometric driver identification system competition landscape involves component providers, system providers, integrators and automakers. Examples of some of the companies include Bayometric, Iritech Inc., Marquis ID Systems, Techshino, 3M Cogent Inc., Fulcrum biometrics, Griaule Biometrics, SRI International, and NEC Corporation.