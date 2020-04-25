Biomass Power Generation Market Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Players till 2025

Biomass boiler is defined as a biomass fuelled heating system. It generates heat by burning agriculture & forest residues, burn logs, wood pellets and others. It majorly produces heat by burning wood. Biomass boilers are widely used by hotels, farms, households and others. Further, biomass boiler helps to lower down the greenhouse gas emission due to their low carbon footprints.

The growing need for sustainable technologies, which is backed by the government in the form of policies and regulations, will foster the adoption of biomass boilers during the forecast period. The augmented demand for efficient heating systems is the key driver for the growth of this market. Due to better standards of living and colder climatic conditions, heating systems have become a necessity in both developed and developing countries. Consequently, the governments of these countries are supporting the installation of renewable resource-based energy generation facilities through incentives, grants, and regulations. The market in Europe, led by the U.K. held the dominant share in the market. Encouraging government policies in the region aimed at the increased use of renewable and low carbon footprint fuels are central to Europes top stance in the global biomass boilers market. The market for biomass boilers is likely to surpass other regional markets in terms of growth opportunities and revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period as well, finding massive growth opportunities in the sectors of heat generation and power production.

The Biomass Power Generation market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biomass Power Generation.

This report presents the worldwide Biomass Power Generation market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alstom

Amec Foster Wheeler

Baxi

Ecovision

Hurst

Biomass Power Generation Breakdown Data by Type

Stoker Boilers

Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers

Biomass Power Generation Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Biomass Power Generation Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

