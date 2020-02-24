Biomass Briquettes Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during | 2017 – 2025

Developing economies is the key sources for generating air pollution, as most of its population is reliant on wood and other fossil fuel such as kerosene and charcoal to meet their domestic energy needs. In addition, the growing percentage of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and other harmful gases in the environment is the chief reason for global warming. Growing air pollution and environmental protection has grown concerns across the globe. Thus, growing environmental concerns have pushed the need for biomass briquettes. Biomass briquette production is developed recently. It is a kind of technology to obtain clean coal, as per the use of biowaste to create usable and effective briquettes to replace traditional firewood and charcoal in various domestic activities

Key factors affecting the growth of the global biomass briquettes market are elaborated in this report published by TMR. It contains key driver and restraints that help in understanding the different growth factors directly or indirectly affecting the market performance. Additionally, trends and opportunities provided in the report give insights related to the recent innovation-taking place in the market. Competitive landscape, geographic analysis, and segmentation are also provided in the report.

Global Biomass Briquettes Market: Trends and Opportunities

Currently, various trends seen in the global market that has risen the demand for biomass briquettes are its advantages over other fuels, low ash content as compared to charcoal and coal, cost-effective, and is sulfur free. Moreover, low environmental effect, uniformity in combustion, higher boiler efficiency due to low moisture content and high density has increased its demand across the globe. The popularity of piston or ram press and screw extrusion machines are the most preferred technologies used for producing high-pressure biomass briquettes. Biomass briquettes have a high potential to substitute coal in most boiler and power applications and have a high combustion rate that has increased its demand on a large scale.

Global Biomass Briquettes Market: Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global biomass briquettes market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of these regions, Europe and North America are expected to be key regions for the growth of this market over the forecast tenure. The utilization of the biomass briquettes production technologies is high to convert their biomass into useful energy sources. On the other hand, the demand for biomass briquettes is also projected to rise in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America due to increasing bio-waste generation and growing environmental pollution by using kerosene and charcoal majorly used for domestic purposes. More importantly, the availability of economical production of biomass briquettes, cheaper biomass, and growth of indigenous production of biomass briquettes are some of the key factors driving the growth of biomass briquettes in Asia Pacific.

Global Biomass Briquettes Market: Companies Mentioned

The report also provides detailed information about the various key competitors operating in the market and what strategy these players are adopting. This section helps in understanding the current market status and dynamics. Agrosure Africa Ltd., Carbolife LLC, SAN Portugal SA., HT Vietnam Ltd., Shijiazhuang Ningshu Trading CO., and Križevci-Produkt D.O.O., are some of the prominent players of the biomass briquettes market. Leading players in the market are preparing to launch new products and focusing on investing in merger and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global market.