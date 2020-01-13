Biomass Briquette Fuel Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2024

Biomass pellet fuel is biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Biomass Briquette Fuel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 6760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Biomass Briquette Fuel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Graanul Invest Group

RWE Innogy

Lignetics

E-pellets

Drax Biomass

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pfeifer Group

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

Energex

Fram Renewable Fuels

Protocol Energy

Premium Pellet Ltd.

Granules LG

Enova Energy Group

Corinith Wood Pellets

Maine Woods Pellet

Appalachian Wood Pellets

Bear Mountain Forest Prod

Agropellets

West Oregon Wood Prod

Bayou Wood Pellets

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bulk Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power generation

Residential and commercial heating

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Biomass Briquette Fuel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biomass Briquette Fuel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biomass Briquette Fuel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Biomass Briquette Fuel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

