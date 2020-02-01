Biologics Outsourcing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Reportocean.com “Biologics Outsourcing Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Biologics Outsourcing Market by Product (Antibody, Recombinant Protein, Vaccines, and Others), by Type (Kits & Reagents and Instruments), by Sources (Microbial, Mammalian and Others) and for Applications (Vaccine & Therapeutics Development, Blood & Blood Related Products Testing, Cellular and Gene Therapy, Tissue and Tissue Related Products Testing, and Stem Cell Research): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=13223

Report Brief

The report covers forecast and analysis for the biologics outsourcing market on a global and regional level

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market

Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches

The biologics outsourcing market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of product, sources, type, and applications, which in turn bifurcated on regional level as well

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Biologics Outsourcing market

The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players

Market Summary

Overview

In global biologics outsourcing market, the biologics are expected to be a significant area of growth, however, they are starting from a lower base and there is a greater bias against outsourcing biologics production. Outsourcing is increasing as a percentage of the whole manufacturing capacity due to relatively more of new product manufacturing is outsourced and facilities with products that become generic are non-core and are being divested. Increasing investments in the research development of biologics are significantly propelling the outsourcing market among the big as well as small pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.

Value

The global biologics outsourcing market was valued at around USD 8,420.0 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 32,000.0 million by 2024. The global biologics outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.0% between 2017 and 2024.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of biologics outsourcing market is the increasing investments in research development of biologic drugs. Because of the facilities with products that become generic are non-core and are being divested and relatively more of new product manufacturing is outsourced the outsourcing is increasing as a percentage of the whole manufacturing capacity. Using a third-party manufacturer can act as an additional site in a multiple site supply strategy, provide backup capacity and increased supply security. In addition, biologics capacity has been built up by CMOs to enable more production to be externalized which will ultimately propel the biologics outsourcing market.

Development of Biologics required high capital and time investment which is expected to arrest the growth of this industry in the years to come.

Segmentation

Antibody product segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and expected to dominate the market by the end of forecast period. The antibody segment is further sub-segmented into a monoclonal antibody, bi-specific antibody, and antibody drug conjugates. From which monoclonal antibodies accounted for the largest market share. Increasing approval for an orphan indication has climbed to more than 50% in the current decade will propel the segment during the forecast period.

Microbial source segment dominates the mammalian and other sources such as Transgenic Models, Avian, and etc. number of products discovered and manufactured by microbial sources will keep the segment dominance throughout the forecast period.

The kits reagents sector is dominating the biologics outsourcing market. Owing to the increasing use of different kits reagents in numerous clinical trials and other microbiological activities.

Considering the applications of global biologics market, vaccine therapeutics development segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The factors such as increasing awareness about disease prevention by vaccination and rising investments in RD of vaccine segment will boost the segment in near future

North America is the largest market for pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical research, conducting more than three-quarters of the worlds research and development and holding the IP rights for most of the worlds new drug products, hence it the dominating the biologics outsourcing market globally. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in the global biologics outsourcing market. Owing to the increasing pharmaceutical sector in the region and rising government initiatives for the healthcare industry.

Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report is Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent, Inc., GenScript, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Syngene, Shanghai Medicilon inc., GL Biochem Corporation Ltd., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Horizon Discovery Group plc. Innovent Biologics, Inc., Selexis SA, Lonza, Abzena Plc, Adimab LLC., and much more.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. In October 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim and Siamab Therapeutics, Inc. announced that they have entered into a strategic discovery collaboration with the goal of developing anti-cancer therapeutics targeting tumor-associated carbohydrate antigens (TACAs).

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=13223

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]