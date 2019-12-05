Biological Pest Control Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Biological Pest Control Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biological Pest Control market will register a 11.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 936.8 million by 2024, from US$ 608.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Biological Pest Control business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biological Pest Control market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Biological Pest Control value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Anatis Bioprotection

InVivo

Koppert

Biobest Group

Dudutech

ENTOCARE

Arbico

BioBee

Applied Bio-nomics

SDS Biotech

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Rentokil

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

F.A.R

Biohelp

Xilema

Beneficial insectary

E-nema GmbH

Market Segment by Type, covers

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Others

