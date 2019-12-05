Biological Pest Control Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Biological Pest Control Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.
Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.
According to this study, over the next five years the Biological Pest Control market will register a 11.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 936.8 million by 2024, from US$ 608.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Biological Pest Control business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biological Pest Control market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Biological Pest Control value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Anatis Bioprotection
InVivo
Koppert
Biobest Group
Dudutech
ENTOCARE
Arbico
BioBee
Applied Bio-nomics
SDS Biotech
Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry
Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology
Rentokil
Kenya Biologics Ltd.
F.A.R
Biohelp
Xilema
Beneficial insectary
E-nema GmbH
Market Segment by Type, covers
Predatory Mites
Insects
Nematodes
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Vegetables
Turf and Gardening
Crop
Fruit
Others
