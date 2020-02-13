Biological Drugs Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 10.10% between 2014 and 2020

Global Biological Drugs Market: Snapshot

The global market for biological drugs has been demonstrating an upward movement since the last few years. The rising concerns over the increasing cases of side-effects caused by conventional medicines and drugs are having a positive impact on the demand for biological drugs across the world. The trend is expected to remain so over the forthcoming years with the opportunity in the worldwide biological drugs market expanding at a CAGR of 10.10% during the period from 2014 to 2020 and reaching US 287.1 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for Enbrel to Remain Strong in Future

Lantus, epogen, avonex, victoza, levemir, betaseron, enbrel, humalog, aranesp, neulasta, novolog, neupogen, rebif, and eylea are some of the main therapeutic proteins used in biological drugs. Enbrel has been witnessing a greater demand than other therapeutic proteins, worldwide. Enbrel is used in the treatment of auto-immune diseases, such as juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, plaque, psoriatic, and psoriasis. The growing prevalence of these diseases has influenced the sales of enbrel.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1694

Analysts expect the segment to rise at a CAGR of 14.50% over the forecast period. However, the concerns over side-effects of this protein, such as multiple sclerosis, tuberculosis, allergic reactions, and blood related infections, may limit its demand to some extent in the years to come. Lantus and neulasta are the other important therapeutic proteins, which are likely to gain impetus in the global market over the next few years.

Increasing Investments for Research and Development in Biological Drugs to Ensure North America’s Leadership

The global market for biological drugs is spread across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Thanks to the increased application of biological drugs for the treatment of a number of diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other chronic medical conditions, North America has emerged as the leading consumer of biological drugs. Over the forthcoming years, investments to increase research and development activities in biological drugs is likely to heighten, which consequently, is expected to boost the North America biological drugs to a great extent. Expanding at a CAGR of 10.90%, this region will continue to hold the leadership in the global market for biological drugs during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1694

Europe and Asia Pacific are also projected to gain substantial momentum in their respective markets for biological drugs in the coming years, thanks to the growing awareness among consumers pertaining to the efficiency and other benefits of biological drugs. The unmet medical needs in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to add significantly to the growth of the global biological drugs market in the near future.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Biogen Idec, Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer Inc. and Abbott Laboratories are some of the leading manufacturers of biological drugs across the world.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com