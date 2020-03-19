Biologic Response Modifiers Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities by 2027

Biologic Response Modifiers are the substances that modulate the immune response by either increasing or decreasing the immunogenic effect. These are used in immunotherapy or biological therapy for enhancing the activity of immune system to fight infection and disease. These substances are naturally produced in small amounts in the body but some of them such as interleukins, monoclonal antibodies, inetrferons and colony stimulating factors are now being manufactured in large units by the pharmaceutical industries. Depending on the disease type, synthetic Biologic Response Modifiers mimics the natural cytokines or inhibitors against a receptor and thus been used in the treatment to restore, boost or dampen the host immune response. Various research studies has increased the knowledge regarding the biological agents and the effective targets are being identified.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases worldwide and upsurge in the success rates of immunotherapy treatment is going to increase the demand of Biologic Response Modifiers. Recently in 2015, a Biologic Response Modifiers Taltz (ixekizumab) is launched by Eli Lilly in Europe which made $261m in 2015.

Biologic Response Modifiers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Biologic Response Modifiers Market is likely to proliferate in the future as per current trends of increase in the number of cancer patients and autoimmune disorder cases across the globe. Immunotherapy is considered an effective treatment for patients with different types of cancer that are resistant to chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Some of the side effects such as increased risk of certain serious and opportunistic infections for patients receiving these Biologic Response Modifiers therapeutic agents, especially the risks of TB and viral infections restraints their market to grow. Some regulatory issues related to the manufacturing and export also limits the market to expand worldwide. High costs of biologics restricts its availability to all the section of population. Rituxan is one of the FDA approved Biologic Response Modifier drug having an average monthly cash price of more than $5000.

Segmentation by Product Type

Interleukins

Interferons

Colony stimulating factors

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors

TNF-α

Angiogenic Inhibitors

Monoclonal antibodies

Tumor Vaccines

Segmentation by Treatment Type

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biologic Response Modifiers Market: Overview

Biologic Response Modifiers have become an important component for the effective management of patients with a variety of autoimmune/inflammatory conditions and cancer. It reduces the side-effects of various cancer treatments, which is favored by patients. Market for Biologic Response Modifiers has increased since the last decade with dozens of drugs been approved by FDA and several research studies in this area. Not only was biologic utilization growing, but the drug prices were also rising fast with a trend of more than 45%. Hefty prices and the increasing demand generated huge revenues for biopharmaceutical companies. The last decade has witnessed the development of various Biologic Response Modifiers, such as mABs, IFNs, TNF, ILs, CSFs, and antitumor vaccines but still there are many more opportunities to be explored. Increase in the clinical trials also expect more drugs in pipeline and thus the market will proliferate.

Biologic Response Modifiers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America dominates the market, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of large number of biological drug and vaccine manufacturers, high per capita income, affordable treatment facility and good reimbursement scenario for life-threatening diseases proliferates the growth in North America and Western Europe segment. NIH estimates up to 23.5 million Americans have an Auto Immune Disease and cancer affects up to 9 million Americans. Western Europe is the second largest market from both the demand side and supply side scenario. Asia pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate due to increasing prevalence of cancer patient, improvement in the healthcare facilities, more establishment of pharmaceutical companies and growing number of insurance coverage. In Asia-Pacific, China has marketed the presence of large number of patients with autoimmune disorder.

Biologic Response Modifiers Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players in the market includes AbbVie Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Janssen Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly &Co., Biogen and many others.