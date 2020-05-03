Bioinformatics Market Trends With PerkinElmer, Inc. , QIAGEN, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, And Other

The bioinformatics market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period. Global market is expected to reach USD 22.78 billion by 2024 from USD 6.54 billion, at a CAGR of 16.8% in the forecast period (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The Global bioinformatics market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions.

The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some of the examples for these strategies are: In March 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay which will be used for diagnostic purposes: the GenetiSureDx Postnatal Assay. This will help the clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies early with more accuracy as compared to than traditional methods. Some of the major players operating in this market are

Illumina, Inc.

DNAnexus, Inc.

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

DassaultSystemes,

Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio) SA,

Integromics S.L.,

Perkinelmer, Inc.,

Applied Biological Materials (ABM) among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Bioinformatics Market

The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on

Industry

Product type

Service

Application

Sequencing platforms are broadly used, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among its peer segments. The growth of this product is owing to the increasing usage of gene sequencing in diagnosis of cancerous mutation. Scientists searching for the genetic mutation that affects plant or animal characteristics requires sorting of massive amounts of data, previously scientists used to look at one gene at a time but now thousands of genes can be analyzed at once using sequencing platforms.

Based on industry, the bioinformatics market is segmented into

Molecular medicine

Drug development

Clinical diagnostics

Agriculture

Forensic

Animal

Academics and research

Environmental and gene therapy

Based on product type, the bioinformatics market is segmented into

Sequencing platforms

Knowledge management tools

Bioinformatics software

Based on applications, the bioinformatics market is segmented into preventive medicine, molecular medicine, genomics, drug development, transcriptomics and, other biotechnological applications. Genomics and drug development in proteomics is expected to drive the bioinformatics market in the forecasted period. Large investments in the field of genomics and proteomics is surging the growth of bioinformatics market and its usage in this applications.

the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to large investments in public and private research for drug developments and gene therapy. China and, India among some other developing nations is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to large private multinationals investing in healthcare development in these countries.

