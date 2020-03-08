Bioherbicides Market Global Industry Trends by Emery Oleochemicals , Deer Creek Holdings , Verdesian Life Sciences , Marrone Forecast 2023

Bioherbicides market outlook provides a holistic view of the overall Bioherbicides Market, also considering the future trends and inclinations of the industry. The information covered in this report has been gathered based on primary and secondary research assumptions and methodologies.

Top Key Players:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global bioherbicides market are Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia), Deer Creek Holdings (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), ACO Certification Ltd (Australia), EcoPesticides (US), BHA (Australia), Special Biochem (India), and Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (India).

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7016

Market Overview:

Bioherbicides are control agents useful for biological weed control. The advantages of bioherbicide include high degree of specificity of target weed, no effect on non-target species, non-toxic, absence of residue build-up in the environment, and high effectiveness. Bioherbicides are compounds derived from microbes such as bacteria, protozoa, and fungi.

The Global Bioherbicides Market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable farming methods across the globe. The demand for food is expected to increase rapidly in the coming years, necessitating efficient crop production with better crop quality. However, rapid industrialization and urbanization across the world have led to the limited availability of cultivable land, which has resulted in an increased use of agrochemicals.

Although the use of chemical fertilizers increases crop productivity, they have an adverse effect on the soil and other natural resources. Excessive use of chemical pesticides results in the build-up of toxic chemicals, soil infertility, and decreased soil intactness.

Segmentation:

The global bioherbicides market has been segmented on the basis of source, application, formulation, mode of application, and region.

On the basis of source, the market has been segmented into microbial, biochemicals, and others.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turfs & ornaments, and plantation crops.

By formulation, the global market has been segmented into granular, liquid, pellets, and others.

On the basis of mode of application, the market is categorized into seed treatment, soil application, foliar, and post-harvest.

Regional Analysis:

Bioherbicides Market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the Global Bioherbicides Market in 2017 due to the presence of major agricultural economies such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. The changing lifestyle and the high disposable income along with the increasing health awareness amongst the consumer is expected to drive the regional market.

North America is another significant region in the global market owing to the extensive production of crops such as barley, corn, cotton, oats, peanuts, rice sorghum, soybeans, and wheat in this region.

Rising demand for organic food products in the European region is likely to drive the demand for seed treatment in the region.

Latin America is one of the major exporters of food and agricultural commodities. The rise in agricultural productivity is essential to meet domestic food needs or to maintain or enhance export competitiveness, which is likely to drive the seed treatment market during the assessment period.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness a significant growth on account of the increasing demand for agrochemicals and pesticides.

Get Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bioherbicides-market-7016

Intended Audience:

Bioherbicides Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Bioherbicides

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratories

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology