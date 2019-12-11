Biogas Plants Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Biogas Plants Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Large and medium-sized biogas engineering technology is a rural energy engineering technology that aims to develop and utilize manure pollution from farm farms, obtain energy and control environmental pollution, and realize a virtuous cycle of agricultural ecology.

The top five vendors which is PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, SEBIGAS held 4.86% of the market, in terms of biogas plants revenue in 2018.

In 2018, the global Biogas Plants market size was 3894.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6046.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Biogas Plants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

EnviTec Biogas AG

BioConstruct

IES BIOGAS

SEBIGAS

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

Xergi A/S

BTS Biogas

HoSt

IG Biogas

Zorg Biogas AG

BTA International GmbH

kIEFER TEK LTD

Lundsby Biogas A / S

Finn Biogas

Ludan Group

Naskeo

Agraferm GmbH

Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd

Hitachi Zosen Inova

Toyo Engineering Corp.

Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Environment Project

Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Digestion

Dry Digestion

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Agricultural

