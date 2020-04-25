Biogas Plants Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Companies, Price and Forecast 2025

The Biogas Plants market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biogas Plants.

This report presents the worldwide Biogas Plants market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Wartsila

Air Liquide

EnviTec Biogas AG

Scandinavian Biogas

Swedish Biogas International

Ameresco, Inc

Agrinz Technologies GmbH

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd

Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development

Quadrogen

IES BIOGAS

Biofuel USA Corporation

CH4 Biogas

Biofrigas Sweden AB

Biogas Plants Breakdown Data by Type

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Waste

Food & Beverages Waste

Other

Biogas Plants Breakdown Data by Application

Power Generation

Heating

Other

Biogas Plants Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biogas Plants Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biogas Plants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Agricultural Waste

1.4.3 Energy Crops

1.4.4 Sewage Sludge

1.4.5 Industrial Waste

1.4.6 Food & Beverages Waste

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biogas Plants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Heating

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biogas Plants Market Size

2.1.1 Global Biogas Plants Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Biogas Plants Production 2014-2025

2.2 Biogas Plants Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Biogas Plants Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Biogas Plants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Biogas Plants Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Biogas Plants Market

2.4 Key Trends for Biogas Plants Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Biogas Plants Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biogas Plants Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Biogas Plants Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Biogas Plants Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biogas Plants Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Biogas Plants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Biogas Plants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

