Biogas Market Outlook Global Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025: Bebra Biogas, Schmack Carbotech, Mt-Energie etc.

In the next several years, the global biogas production will maintain 5% average annual growth rate. It is expected in 2022 the biogas production will be around 80451 M CBM, and the operating plant will up to 38160 units.

Europe is the largest biogas production area. The European top 10 countries occupies 38.90% of the total biogas production, followed by China and USA, their biogas production respectively account for 31.25% and 24.73% in the total biogas production.

Based on the existed market and policy environment, Chinese government should further to formulate the policy for industrial development. The existed price and subsidy policies still have some problems, the government should accordingly adjust the industrial development policy (the RPS, for example) to change the biomass power industry from policy-oriented to market-oriented. Hence, the upstanding policy framework is an effective tool to guarantee the development of biomass power industry.

# The key manufacturers in the Biogas market include Bebra Biogas, Schmack Carbotech, Mt-Energie, Pentair Haffmans, Firmgreen,Nc., Hamworthy, EnviTec Biogas, Eisenmann, Greenlane Biogas, Köhler & Ziegler, Mainsite Technologies, Dmt Environmental Technology, ETW Energietechnik, Malmberg Water, Gastechnik Himmel, Bilfinger EMS, Guild Associates, BMF HAASE Energietechnik, Econet.

Biogas Breakdown Data by Type

– Livestock Farm

– Industry Wastewater

– Municipal Sewage

– Landfill

Biogas Breakdown Data by Application

– Electricity

– Gas Grid

– Vehicle Fuel

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1 – Biogas Market Overview

Charpter 2 – Global Biogas Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3 – United States Biogas (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4 – China Biogas (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5- Europe Biogas (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6 – Japan Biogas (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7 – Southeast Asia Biogas (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8 – India Biogas (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9 – Global Biogas Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10 – Biogas Maufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11 – Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12 – Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13 – Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14 – Global Biogas Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15 – Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16 – Appendix

