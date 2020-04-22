Biogas and Biomethane Market 2019 Business Overview by Type, Manufacturer and Regions

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Biogas and Biomethane Market”, it include and classifies the Global Biogas and Biomethane Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Biogas is a gas that is formed by anaerobic microorganisms. These microbes feed off carbohydrates and fats, producing methane and carbon dioxides as metabolic waste products. This gas can be harnessed by man as a source of sustainable energy.Biomethane is as a green non-fossil source of energy. Biomethane is produced from biogas derived from organic matter (often from sewage, landfill, food waste or distillery waste) which makes it a renewable source of energy. Biogas can be dried and cleaned to remove impurities and upgraded to pure biomethane.

Presently, Germany, USA, China, as well as some countries are dedicated to developing biogas. Germany is the largest production base of biogas, owning 11064 biogas plants in 2018. China and USA are the followers, holding 6097 units and 2308 units respectively. Agriculture waste, sewage and wastewater, landfill are the raw materials of biogas. Most of manufacturers prefer agriculture waste. The key usages of biogas are electricity generation and vehicle fuels. About 99% of biogas is used to generate electricity.

Since the biogas industry is green and renewable, the market potential promising, under the support of government policy. It is estimated that global biogas market will keep fast increasing and about 35000 units will be installed globally.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biogas and Biomethane market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Biogas and Biomethane value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Agriculture Type

Sewage & Wastewater Type

Landfill Type

Segmentation by application:

Electricity Generation

Vehicle Fuel

Gas Grid

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Gasrec

Future Biogas

VERBIO

Thorso Biogas

Staples Vegetables

Nature Energy

Asia Biogas

Deqingyuan

Mengniu

Shandong Minhe

J V Energen

AltEnergo

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biogas and Biomethane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biogas and Biomethane market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biogas and Biomethane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biogas and Biomethane with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biogas and Biomethane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

