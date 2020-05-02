Biofuels Market Opportunities with Outlook to 2024 – Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, Cargill, Ital Green Oil, Glencore and Others

Biofuels are non-petroleum products. They are vitality bearers that store the vitality got from natural materials (biomass), including plant materials and creature squander. Original biofuels are as of now created from sustenance harvests, for example, sugar stick and rapeseed. They incorporate bioethanol (produced using sugars and starch) and biodiesel (produced using vegetable oil). Second-age biofuels are being worked on and will be gotten from non-nourishment plant matter, for example, crop buildups and rural or civil squanders. They incorporate bioethanol produced using cellulosic materials, for example, straw or wood.

The two most widely used types of biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel, so this report only focuses on bioethanol and biodiesel.

The market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2015, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 20.42% of global market, which are REG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 27768 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.

USA is the biggest producer and consumer of bioethanol, the production accounted for 57.65% of global production in 2015, followed by South America, accounted for 27.62%. The leader player of bioethanol are Poet, ADM, Valero, Green Plains and Flint Hills Resource. Poet is the leader of bioethanol of the world, accounted for 5.00% of the total amount.

The raw materials of biofuels are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The biofuels market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of petroleum fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of petroleum on biofuels is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of petroleum price also triggered the trending down of biofuels price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.

Leading Biofuels Market Players

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Biofuels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Biofuels market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Biofuels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Biofuels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Biofuels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Biofuels value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

