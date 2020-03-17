Biofuel from Sugar Crops Market Emerging Trend, Leading Players, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Biofuel from Sugar Crops Market”, it include and classifies the Global Biofuel from Sugar Crops Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Sugar is currently the most efficient raw materials for producing biofuels in the market. Ethanol, its derivative, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional fuels. Additionally, it can also be used as a raw material for next-generation biofuels, such as sugarcane diesel and biobutanol. Sugar crops, such as sugar cane, sugar beet and sweet sorghum, can be used as feedstocks for both conventional biofuels (ethanol via fermentation of sugar) and/or advanced biofuels. Residual beet pulp and bagasse (the fibrous material left after sugar extraction from cane or sorghum) can be used to produce cellulosic ethanol. Fermentable sugars can also be converted to ‘drop-in’ biofuels via biotechnology (e.g. Amyris/Total) or chemical catalysis (e.g. Virent).

This study considers the Biofuel from Sugar Crops value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Sugar Beet

Sugar Cane

Energy Cane

Sweet Sorghum

Others

Segmentation by application:

Conventional Biofuels

Advanced Biofuels

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Wilmar International Limited, POET LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, CropEnergies AG, Woodland Biofuels Inc., Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Greenfield Global, Inc. and AURORA COOPERATIVE, INC..

