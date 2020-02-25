Bioethanol Market Global Industry Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Market Outlook

The world during the latter half of the 20th century, having recuperated from the dreadful repercussions of the two world wars, witnessed high economic and technological growth across the globe. Energy was the single most important component responsible for facilitating ongoing development activities. Unfortunately, this led to undeterred exploitation of available energy resources. Thus, the world’s industrial growth was shadowed by rising concerns over depleting energy resources and their harmful impact on the environment. It was only in early 1990’s that the concepts of environment preservation and sustainable development were formally recognized at a broader platform by the world bodies and the quest for greener energy substitutes gained momentum. Bioethanol is one such alternative.

The contribution of renewable energy to the world energy balance has grown significantly, particularly during the last two decades. Aligned with the global trend of sustainability, bioethanol is making way, among other renewable energy resources, as a key substitute fuel for various transport vehicles. Cars with bioethanol fuel, alongside reducing dependence on conventional oil, also reduce greenhouse gas emission.

Bioethanol can be produced from sugar cane molasses, starch crops, crop residues and other wasted crops. Different manufacturing steps, such as fermentation, distillation, dehydration, etc. are involved in its production. Apart from being beneficial from an environmental point of view, bioethanol also has various notable properties, such as homogeneity, physical stability, low viscosity, weak lubricity, anti-corrosiveness and better antiknock characteristics (which increases its fuel efficiency), among others. The application versatility of bioethanol – it is used as feedstock in the chemical industry, fuel for power generation, a substitute to petrol in road transport vehicles, etc. — makes it a popular choice among different end-users.

Government Support to Pave Way for Increasing Bioethanol Demand

Increasing population, growing urbanization and ever-increasing demand for energy coupled with rising environmental concerns are some of the factors estimated to drive global bioethanol consumption at a holistic level. That apart, low carbon footprint as compared to its conventional counterparts as well as government support – at the policy level and in the form of tariffs – are the other two factors expected to propel the adoption of bioethanol as a transport fuel across different regions. Various regulations for clean air (clean air act) and reduction in GHG (greenhouse gases), etc. are also expected to play a crucial role in boosting the market.

Global Bioethanol Market: Segmentation

The global bioethanol market can be segmented on the basis of feedstock type, fuel generation, fuel blend, end-use industries and regions.

On the basis of feedstock type, the global bioethanol market can be segmented as follows:

Starch-based feedstock

Sugar-based feedstock

Cellulose-based feedstock

Other feedstock

On the basis of fuel generation, the global bioethanol market can be segmented as follows:

First generation

Second generation

Third generation

On fuel blend basis, the global bioethanol market can be segmented as:

E5

E10

E15-E70

E75-E85

Other blends

On the basis of end-use industries, the global bioethanol market can be segmented as:

Transportation

Alcoholic Beverages

Power generation

Other Industries

Global Bioethanol Market: Regional outlook

The production method for bioethanol has been present in the market for quite some time now. However, the quantity produced varies from region to region, depending on local feedstock availability. The U.S. is the single largest producer of bioethanol globally and is loosely followed by Brazil and China. Over the years, Canada has also secured its position as a prominent bioethanol manufacturer and is now listed among the key global producers of bioethanol. India, due to growing government support, is now competing with countries, such as France, Germany and Australia in bioethanol production. The global consumption of bioethanol is expected to increase with high CAGR, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers around the globe. Regional policy interventions and technology developments are expected to remain determining factors for the success of the market.

Global Bioethanol Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global bioethanol market include, Absolute Energy, LLC. , Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., Aemetis, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Flint Hills Resources, Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc., Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., BioAmber Inc., Osage Bio Energy, LLC, etc.