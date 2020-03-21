Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018-2028

Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market Outlook

Most of the baby diapers used today are not eco-friendly or biodegradable. In fact, disposable baby diaper takes centuries to decompose fully. According to the Clean Air Council, in the US people throw around 49 Mn diapers per day and making it a third largest source of household garbage. However, baby diapers are one of the largest contributors to landfills and can harm animals, humans, as well as the environment. Thus, nowadays, consumers are demanding for eco-friendly baby diapers to prevent baby from rashes, keep them dry as well as reduce landfills. Moreover, various manufacturers are inclining towards the development of innovative solutions such as biodegradable baby diapers with non-chlorine, latex, and dye-free materials to meet growing consumers demand for environmentally friendly baby diapers. Manufacturers are also introducing novel biodegradable baby diapers made of cornstarch material instead of plastic and without bleaching with chlorine that emits toxins into the water and air.

Reasons for Covering Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market Title

Consumers are seeking for environmentally friendly diapering options such as gDiapers, developing innovative technologies such as nanotechnologies that can minimize the environmental impact of disposable baby diapers, and increasing birth rate in developing countries are the factors influencing the growth of the biodegradable baby diapers market in the near future. Additionally, according to March of Dimes- a non-profit organization, over the last few years, there is an increase in premature birth rate across the US along with growing demand for hybrid diaper are some other factors fueling the growth of the biodegradable baby diapers market during the forecast period. In 2017, the premature birth rate was around 9.9% of total births in the US compared to 2016.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8091

Global Biodegradable Baby Diapers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global biodegradable baby diapers market has been segmented as –

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries

Online Retailer

Global Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global biodegradable baby diapers market are GroVia, Naty AB, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Seventh Generation, Inc., The Honest Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Bumkins Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Ontex Group, Unicharm Corporation, and others. GroVia provides one of the best environmentally-friendly hybrid biodegradable baby diapers solution that contains both cloth absorbency and a waterproof layer made from biodegradable and compostable materials.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8091

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

Report Highlights: