Biodegradable Air Cushions Market Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Biodegradable air cushions are the next generation of sustainable packaging. From manufacturing to disposal, biodegradable air cushions are made to provide superior product protection along with being environment friendly. Biodegradable air cushions are made from recyclable material which consists of additive property that will allow the product to degrade in the presence of microorganisms within 9 to 60 months. Thus, when this biodegradable air cushions are disposed it fully degrades into water and carbon dioxide within four to six weeks.

This enables the biodegradable air cushions to be an environment friendly alternative to traditional void fill materials. Therefore, producers who have adopted biodegradable air cushions mainly use it for protective packaging applications owing to the fact that it is water and heat resistant and will not break down or disintegrate while being used. Thus, the outlook for the growth of the global biodegradable air cushions market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

The emergence of biodegradable plastic is one of the main reason for accelerating the growth of air cushion market during the forecast period. In addition, biodegradable air cushions are flexible, easy to use, highly reliable and requires little or no maintenance. The introduction of stringent regulations from the government and the growing awareness about the environment is expected to accelerate the demand of biodegradable air cushions during the forecast period.

Due to this, the vendors are focusing on using biodegradable plastic to fabricate the protective packaging product. Moreover, biodegradable air cushions are fully recyclable and have minimum effect on the environment as they can be easily decomposed. Despite the positive outlook for growth, growth of products such as corrugated pallets, might hamper the growth of the global biodegradable air cushions market.