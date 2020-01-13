Biodegradable Agricultural Film Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market – 2018

The global Biodegradable Agricultural Film market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biodegradable Agricultural Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biodegradable Agricultural Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

Biobag International

RKW Se

AEP Industries Inc

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd

AB Rani Plast Oy

Novamont S.Pa

British Polythene Industries PLC

Armando Alvarez

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Starch

Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biodegradable Agricultural Film status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biodegradable Agricultural Film development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biodegradable Agricultural Film are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Agricultural Film

1.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Starch

1.2.3 Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.4 Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.3 Grains & Oilseeds

1.3.4 Flowers

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production

3.4.1 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production

3.5.1 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodegradable Agricultural Film Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

7.2.1 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Biobag International

7.3.1 Biobag International Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Biobag International Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 RKW Se

7.4.1 RKW Se Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 RKW Se Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AEP Industries Inc

7.5.1 AEP Industries Inc Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AEP Industries Inc Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd

7.6.1 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AB Rani Plast Oy

7.7.1 AB Rani Plast Oy Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AB Rani Plast Oy Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Novamont S.Pa

7.8.1 Novamont S.Pa Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Novamont S.Pa Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 British Polythene Industries PLC

7.9.1 British Polythene Industries PLC Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 British Polythene Industries PLC Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Armando Alvarez

7.10.1 Armando Alvarez Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Armando Alvarez Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued …

