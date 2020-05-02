Biodefense Market Scope with Key Company Profiles 2024 – Hytest, GSK, Sanofi, PharmAthene, Bavarian Nordic, SIGA Technologies, Arbutus Biopharma, DynPort Vaccine and Others

Biodefense showcase alludes to the pharmaceuticals, immunizations and antibodies connected in the treatment of a wide scope of irresistible sicknesses, regardless of whether those maladies rise normally or are intentionally presented as a demonstration of bioterrorism. Biodefense items for the most part barrier against Bacillus anthracis, smallpox, botulism, radiation/atomic catastrophes and different calamities.
In the wake of the 2001 anthrax attacks, the U.S. government set out on a bold path to improve the country’s preparedness for bioterrorism by developing and stockpiling new drugs and vaccines to protect Americans from health emergencies. Since 2004, the US government has provided assistance in the development and manufacturing of products in order to maintain its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to counter any bioterror attack.
USA is still the largest supplier and consumption market due to the highly developed pharmaceuticals technology and increased awareness of the threat of global terror activity. In 2015, USA enjoyed over 80% consumption market.
By type, Anthrax defense products are most used with market share over 40%, followed by Smallpox defense products and Botulism defense products separately with market share about 30% and 14%. In addition, other diseases like Ebola and Marburg are occupying more and more market share.
In this year, the international situation is not complex, and partial conflict is frequent. Terrorist organization like IS was just making terrorist activity in Paris, which largely increased people’s awareness of the threat of terrorist activity. As a result, the biodefense industry is expecting in the next years.
According to this study, over the next five years the Biodefense market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1390 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biodefense business, shared in Chapter 3.
Leading Biodefense Market Players
Hytest
GSK
Sanofi
PharmAthene
Bavarian Nordic
SIGA Technologies
Arbutus Biopharma
DynPort Vaccine
Xoma Corporation
Ichor Medical Systems
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals
Achaogen
Elusys Therapeutics
Dynavax Technologies
Cleveland BioLabs
Soligenix
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Biodefense consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Biodefense market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Biodefense manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Biodefense with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Biodefense submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This study considers the Biodefense value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Anthrax
Smallpox
Botulism
Radiation/Nuclear
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
US Military Market
US Civilian Market
Non – US Market
Reason to Buy
- This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments
