Biobanking Market Demand Growth and Supply Scenario with Forecast 2019 to 2025

Global Biobanking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Biobanking Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Biobanking is a procedure to collect and preserve biological materials that can be further used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Global biobanking market was valued at $47 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $67 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, the global Biobanking market size was 47000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 67400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Biobanking market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Biobanking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanking development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Qiagen N.V. (Germany)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Brooks Automation (U.S.)

TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.) Market size by Product – Blood Products Human Tissues Cell Lines Nucleic Acids

Market size by End User/Applications – Regenerative Medicine Life Science Clinical Research

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biobanking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biobanking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biobanking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biobanking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biobanking Market Size

2.2 Biobanking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Biobanking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Biobanking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biobanking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biobanking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Biobanking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Biobanking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biobanking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biobanking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Biobanking Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Biobanking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biobanking are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

