Bioacoustics Sensing Market is mainly driven by significant growth and adoption of artificial intelligence

The market for bioacoustics sensing is still in the introductory phase owing to which many players from North America and Western Europe are expected to enter the market. Some of the key players in the global bioacoustics sensing market include Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Pacesetter, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Med-Acoustics, Inc., Remon Medical Technologies, MSI Transducers Corporation, and Avisoft Bioacoustics.

Bioacoustics sensing is a combination of biology and acoustics to detect, receive, and analyze sound waves generated from human and animal bodies. Bioacoustics sensing systems are used for locating and identifying animals and for human beings, in several medical applications. There are different frequencies generated from animal and human bodies that are recorded by bioacoustics sensing systems, which are further analyzed to find the output such as location of an animal or detection of disease in a human body. Inputs from the human body are provided to the computer for analysis with the help of intuitive gestures, augmented reality, and machine learning.

Some of the medical applications of bioacoustics sensing includes evaluation of muscle strength to optimize stamina, neuro prosthetics control, lung, heart and abdominal auscultation, blood pressure and pulse monitoring, monitoring of respiration, and reduction of cancer tumors. One of the major benefit of using this technology is its ability to identify diseases in the primary stage. In consumer electronics, bioacoustics sensors and wireless technologies are used to control electronic devices such as media players, pagers, personal digital assistant (PDA) devices, smartphones, smart wearable, and personal laptops.

Significant growth and adoption of artificial intelligence and its flexible and light weight structure are some of the key factors expected to drive the bioacoustics sensing market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. There are a number of products and solutions such as wearable devices and connected devices which are based on bioacoustics sensing. Bioacoustics sensing system is integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in consumer electronics devices to provide enhanced features and better customer experience. Bioacoustics sensors are lighter unlike integrated or discrete sensors which results in weight reduction of the overall system.

Furthermore, the lighter and portable structure allows system customization according to desired form factor which in turn results in systems to be used for various applications. Nonetheless, deficiency of skillful labor and the need for expertise in sound wave analysis & diagnosis, and significant cost associated with production of bioacoustics sensing systems are expected to be major market growth limiting factors. Implementation of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) by manufacturers to produce high performance, high quality solid materials and to lower the cost of production, is expected to present strong market growth opportunity in the coming years. CVD and ALD are chemical processes used in the semiconductor industry to produce conformal thin films. The composition and thickness of thin films produced from CVD and ALD are controlled at an atomic level.

The bioacoustics sensing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is subdivided into hardware and software. The hardware component segment is further subdivided into sound recorders, detectors, microphones, ultrasound recorders, computing devices, instrument recorders, and others. The software segment is further classified into video streaming software, sound analytics software, audio editing tools, automated identification software and others. Bioacoustics sensing primarily uses sound related software to understand the analytics behind ultrasounds, due to which sound analytics software segment is expected to contribute a significant portion of the market share over the forecast period. By application, the bioacoustics sensing market is divided into wearable consumer electronics, healthcare and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Players from the North America region are investing significant resources on R&D and integration of bioacoustics sensing with other applications.