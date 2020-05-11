Bio Surfactants Market Development Status and SWOT Analysis by Key Players like BASF Cognis, Ecover, Urumqui Unite, Saraya

The global bio surfactants market has grown significantly over the last few years, attributed to surging in demand of bio surfactants in the consumer goods market. Rising consumer awareness towards bio-based products in addition with the favorable regulation towards the environmental sustainability are some of the dominant factor that are driving the growth of bio surfactants market.

Biosurfactants are also applicable in critical environmental applications, such as an oil recovery process in the petroleum industries, food processing industries, sewage treatment and waste water treatment, and in various applications in the pharmaceutical industry. The recent growths in the bio surfactants (microbial surfactants) are attributed largely to the advancement of fast and reliable systems for selection of bio surfactants yielding microbes and assessing their potential of surfactants.

The rising demand of ecofriendly consumer products from developing economies such as Brazil, China, and India are proving new market opportunity for the global bio surfactants market.

Household detergents and personal care application segment were two of the largest application segment in 2014, accounting nearly half of the total bio surfactants market. Based on the product category Methy Ester Ketone (MES) was the largest segment in 2014 use widely in household detergents and personal care products. Methy Ester Ketone (MES) is derived from palm and coconut and used widely across detergent feedstock. In addition, MES is low in priced compared to petroleum based detergent feedstocks

Asia-Pacific is the fasted growing market of bio surfactants and expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The high growth of bio surfactants in Asia-Pacific market is attributed the rising demand of bio surfactants based consumer goods from countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Some of the major players operating in the global bio surfactants market include, BASF Cognis, Ecover, Urumqui Unite, Saraya, and MG Intobio among others.

