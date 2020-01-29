Bio-plastics Market – Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Reportocean.com “Bio-plastics Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Bio-plastics Market (Bio-PET, Starch Blends, PLA, Bio-PA, Bio-PE and Others) for Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications: Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The report of the bio-plastics market provides the comprehensive glance on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based revenue and volume. The study includes major driving forces and restraints for the bio-plastics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also provides the major avenues of global bio-plastics market.

The global bio-plastics market study also comprises the detailed value chain analysis for providing a comprehensive view of the market. Moreover, the study also includes Porters Five Forces model for bio-plastics, to understand the competitive landscape of the global market. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis of all the segments related to the market.

The study provides a significant view of the global bio-plastics market by classifying it into product, application and region segmentation. These segments have been estimated and forecasted with the future and past trends. On the basis of product segment, the report has been segmented into bio-PET, starch blends, PLA, bio-PA, bio-PE, and others. The key applications in the report have been segmented into packaging, consumer goods, automotive, construction, electronics and other applications. The regional segmentation includes Middle East Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. Furthermore, it is bifurcated into major countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, Poland, Russia, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina.

Major vendors of global bio-plastics market include Cardia Bioplastics, BASF SE, Toray Industries Inc, Braskem, Natureworks LLC, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, and Company, Corbion NV, Dow Plastics, Solvay SA, Evonik Industries, Novamont SPA among others.

This report segments bio-plastics the global market as follows:

Global Bio-Plastics Market: Product Analysis

Bio-PET

Starch Blends

PLA

Bio-PA

Bio-PE

Others

Global Bio-Plastics Market: Application Analysis

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electrical Electronics

Others

Global Bio-Plastics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

