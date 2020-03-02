Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025

The Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2018-2025 revealed by Decision Market Reports furnishes acute information on each aspect of Side-by-Side Refrigerators which is requisite for making purposeful decisions and evolution in strategies.
Bio-pharmaceutical or biologic is any drug manufactured or extracted from biological sources. It includes vaccines, blood, blood components, recombinant therapeutic protein, etc. Bio-pharmaceutical manufacturers produce drugs under specific conditions while adhering to precise composition, specific set of stringent regulations, good manufacturing practices and quality controls. Due to its composition, biologics are highly sensitive to temperature changes. Any deviation in ideal storage or transportation temperatures can drastically disrupt its protein structure making it ineffective.
Presence of complex array of stringent regulations had made drug manufacturers averse to outsourcing transportation services for a long time. However, cost cutting measures taken by company in supply chain has led to outsourcing of distribution activities to third party vendors. Accountability of third party logistics providers have increased as they are expected to maintain high quality standards.
In the report, the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market has been segmented on the basis of type of transportation (non-cold chain and cold-chain transport), product type (generic and branded), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World). The report elicits the market dynamics including the industry trends, growth drivers and challenges. Major factors contributing to growth of global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market includes increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, development of biologics, focus on quality and product sensitivity; and regulations on production and supply chain.
The report provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. It further analyses market based on type of logistic involved such as cold-chain logistics and non-cold-chain logistics. Regional analysis spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World has been done for the market for current and forecasted period. Furthermore, key industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.
Major industry players such as Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx Corporation, Bio Pharma Logistics, DB Schenket and Deutsche Post DHL Group are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global agricultural technology market.
