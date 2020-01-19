Bio-pharma Market in World – Industry Outlook 2025: Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Sanofi, Amgen, AbbVie, Merck & Co. Inc, Biogen Idec

Bio-pharma Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Bio-pharma market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Bio-pharma industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.
Overview of Bio-pharma Market:
The global Bio-pharma market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bio-pharma volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-pharma market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pfizer
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson Services
Sanofi, Amgen
AbbVie
Merck & Co., Inc
Biogen Idec
Bayer AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
AstraZeneca PLC
Abbott Laboratories
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Monoclonal Antibodies
Recombinant Proteins
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
Interferons
Recombinant Human Insulin
Erythropoietin
Vaccines
Growth Hormones
Purified Proteins
Others
Segment by Application
Metabolic Disorders
Oncology
Neurological Disorders
Cardiovascular Diseases
Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
Others
