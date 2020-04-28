Bio Hazards Bag Market Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry 2016– 2026 | BioMedical Waste Solutions

Biohazard Waste, also known as infectious or biomedical waste, is any disposed material which contains potentially infectious substances like human bodily fluids, microbiological, pathological, animal waste. Particular care must be given to sharp waste like needles, IV tubes, glass slides etc. which can injure during handling and cause infections. A bag specially designed to collect or dispose of such material from a crime or accident and take to a laboratory for analysis is a biohazard bag. It prevents contamination of the samples and also keeps the handler of such material safe. These bags are usually of a rugged construction and can have up to three layers of polypropylene or any other plastic polymer.

Bio Hazards Bag Market Drivers

Hospitals account for the largest producers of bio hazardous waste for obvious reasons. Hence it is expected that the bio hazard bag market will record a much higher growth rate in developing than developed countries since they are rapidly building up infrastructure like hospitals to cater to a growing economy. Additionally, their governments can be reasonably expected to enforce strict hazard disposal norms to ensure the safety and security of their citizens. Along with this, an aging population in the developed world and strict government regulations already in place there will continue to ensure a sustained bio hazard bag market there.

Bio Hazards Bag Market Restraints

The bio hazards bag market growth restraints can primarily be divided into that faced by the developing and developed world. In emerging economies like China, India, Middle East North Africa and Latin America there is a general lack of awareness about safe disposal methods of such potentially life-threating material. The government norms also tend to be less stringent than that of the Western world, which makes hospitals or pharmaceutical laboratories more likely to not give the hazardous material disposal the undivided attention it deserves. Even in developed countries, the sheer volume of bio hazardous waste created due to the reasons mentioned above in the report can pose a serious challenge. Advanced economies also sterilize their used bio hazard bags and sell it to developing countries at a much lower cost. This also poses a challenge to manufacturers selling expensive new equipment to those countries.

Bio Hazards Bag Market Key Regions

The bio hazards bag market key regions include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia – Pacific, MENA and Japan. North America is the largest bio hazard bag market at present followed by Europe. That’s mainly due to stringent government regulations regarding waste disposal, an aging population and a thereby a large amount of waste generated. The APAC region will account for a substantial portion of the expected growth of in the medium to long term due to massive populations and the large scale shift from rural to urban areas, leading to increased requirement of efficient waste management systems.

Bio Hazards Bag Market Key Market Players

Some of the main manufacturers competing in the bio hazards bag market are BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Clean Harbors, Inc. (U.S.), Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc. (U.S.), REMONDIS Medison GmbH (Germany), Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.), Sharps Compliance, Inc. (U.S.), Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.), Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), and Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.).