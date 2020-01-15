Bio-Energy Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2019: Abengoa Bioenergy, Amyris, BP, LanzaTech, Novozymes, Butamax Advanced Biofuels

Bio-Energy is renewable energy made available from materials derived from biological sources.
Bioenergy is the energy which is stored in biological matter or biomass. This can be anything from plants to straw to slurry to food waste and even sewage. When these materials are used for their energy content, they are referred to as feedstocks. Sometimes feedstocks are grown specifically for their bioenergy content (known as energy crops), while others are waste products from industries such as agriculture, food processing or timber production.
The global Bio-Energy market is valued at 174300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 255600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bio-Energy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abengoa Bioenergy
Amyris
BP
Butamax Advanced Biofuels
Ceres
Enerkem
Joule Unlimited
LanzaTech
Novozymes
Sapphire Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Biogas
Othes
Segment by Application
Transportation
Off-grid Electricity
Cooking
Others
