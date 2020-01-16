Bio based PET Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

ew Study On “2019-2025 Bio based PET Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Bio based PET Industry

Bio-based PET is a biomass-derived fully recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and renewable bioplastic material. The material is composed of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% fossil-derived terephthalic acid (TPA).

First of all，the reason for growth of Bio based PET market is that bioplastics, increasing research and development (R&D) activities by key players in the packaging industry, and rising environmental issues caused by synthetic PET products. Second growing concerns regarding greenhouse gasses coupled with the emergence of bioplastics as an alternative in the packaging and automotive industry are expected to play a major role in driving growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing importance of sustainable packaging, especially in China and India, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand over the few years.

Global Bio based PET market size will increase to 9740 Million US$ by 2025, from 5000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio based PET.

This report researches the worldwide Bio based PET market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio based PET breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bio based PET capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bio based PET in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

H.J. Heinz

Ford Motor

Coca-Cola

Toyota Tsusho

Toray Industries

M& G Chemicals

Braskem

Novamont

Avantium Technologies

Bio based PET Breakdown Data by Type

Bottles

Bags

3D Printing

Cosmetic Containers

Bio based PET Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Textile Industry

Bio based PET Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bio based PET Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bio based PET capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bio based PET manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

