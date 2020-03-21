Bio-Based Emulsion Polymers Market Primarily Driven by the Need to Address the Concerns of Conventional Emulsion Polymers; Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023

The development of renewable based product will have a positive impact on the growth of the bio-based emulsion polymers market and will be suitable as drop-in substitutes to conventional emulsion polymers. First used in 2008 for paper coating application, bio-based emulsion polymers match the performance of synthetic binders and display as much as 35% replacement capability.

This publication is a comprehensive collection of historical data, current data, and projections for the global bio-based emulsion polymers market, which offers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of the market and where it is headed.

The report also discusses the vendor landscape of the market at length and identifies key players that will have a significant share in the global bio-based emulsion polymers market until the end of the forecast period in 2023. The companies are profiled for their distinguishing attributes of business position, financial overview, product portfolio, geographical reach, and recent developments. A SWOT analysis of the indicators of strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of the key players is included at the end of this section.

Global Bio-based Emulsion Polymers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global bio-based emulsion polymers market is primarily driven by the need to address the concerns of conventional emulsion polymers. Stringent environmental regulations for the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and fluctuating crude oil prices have put forth the need to replace conventional emulsion polymers with bio-based ones. Conventional emulsion polymers such as acrylics and styrene butadiene are crude oil derivatives and emit volatile organic compounds that are hazardous to the environment. Emulsion polymers are primarily used as binders in paper coating and paints and coatings applications. Apart from this, they are also used as concrete additives and as adhesives.

Bio-based emulsion polymers are synthesized using two techniques: bio-based latex polymer method and bio-based sugar macromer method. While the former uses starch derived from rice, potato, corn, and tapioca as raw materials, the latter uses sugar as a feedstock for the synthesis of polymers. Polymers that are derived from bio-based latex polymer technology are not only renewable but also provide improved performance in comparison to other polymers such as styrene acrylate and styrene-butadiene. Along with these factors, bio-based emulsion polymers enable up to 30% of bio-renewable content to be retrieved, which are contributing to the growth of the global bio-based emulsion polymers market.

Global Bio-based Emulsion Polymers Market: Regional Overview

The global bio-based emulsion polymers market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe hold the majority share of the global bio-based emulsion polymers market. In these regions, regulations for the use of synthetic emulsion polymers combined with increased consumer awareness for the use of bio-based products bode well for the growth of the bio-based emulsion polymers market.

Asia Pacific, except Japan, displays a relatively low demand for bio-based emulsion polymers. However, due to the substantial demand for conventional emulsion polymers, the demand for bio-based products is expected to be on the rise in the coming years.

Global Bio-based Emulsion Polymers Market: Competitive Landscape

Among the leading players in the global bio-based emulsion polymers market are Trinseo S.A., Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Ecosynthetix. Companies in this market have commenced pilot projects and are expected to scale up to a commercial extent in the near future.