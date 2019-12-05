Bio-Acetic Acid Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Bio-Acetic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Bio-Acetic acid is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor, produced as a biorefinery product of pulp production from beech wood. It is recovered in several process steps and turned into high-quality, bio-acetic acid. The product is free from solids and of a high purity, making it suitable for human consumption.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bio-Acetic Acid market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 162.6 million by 2024, from US$ 131.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bio-Acetic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bio-Acetic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bio-Acetic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Xinyu Sanyang

Tianguan

Godavari

AFYREN

SEKAB

Lenzing

Wacker Chemie

ZeaChem

Market Segment by Type, covers

Grain & Sugar Fermentation

Wood Cellulose Fermentation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Others

Current Bio-Acetic Acid demonstration projects focus mainly on using waste and by-product streams from other industrial processes as feedstock, which offer the best economics. With environmental effect of Bio-Acetic Acid, the downstream application industries will need more Bio-Acetic Acid products. So, Bio-Acetic Acid has a huge market potential in the future.

