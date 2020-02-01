Binge Eating Disorder (BED): Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Binge eating disorder (BED) was first noted by Albert Stunkard in 1959, who described the consuming of large quantities of food at irregular intervals and its link to obesity. However, BED was only officially recognized as a distinct eating disorder in 2013, with the publication of the Diagnosis and Statistical Manual, Fifth Edition. Previously, the American Psychiatry Association (APA) had listed binge eating as a feature of eating disorders not otherwise specified. Since its recognition as a distinct clinical disorder, awareness of BED has been slowly increasing, but BED is currently only properly diagnosed in a small proportion of cases.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2319998

BED is currently the most common eating disorder in the US. It tends to appear during late adolescence or adulthood, which is later than anorexia nervosa (AN) and bulimia nervosa (BN) typically present. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is regarded as the first-line treatment for BED, but pharmacotherapy is also available as an adjunctive or alternative treatment to CBT. BED is associated with a number of comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, which must be taken into account when selecting pharmacotherapy.

Similarly to other eating disorders, individuals with BED can take decades to recover without treatment, and of those who do receive treatment, some may recover in less than a year, but it more commonly takes 3-7 years. At present only one pharmacotherapy is approved in the 7MM for the treatment of BED, Shire’s Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), which received an approved label expansion to include BED by the FDA in 2015. However, other therapeutics including antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and obesity drugs, are commonly used as off-label treatments.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Shire

Sunovion

Novo Nordisk

H. Lundbeck

Eli Lilly

Orexigen Therapeutics

Vivus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Key Questions Answered

– How will the BED therapeutic market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 2017-2027?

– What products are in clinical development for BED?

– How do the clinical and commercial attributes of drugs in development for BED compare with one another, and against existing treatment options?

– What are the remaining unmet needs in BED treatment management?

– What drivers and barriers will affect BED therapeutics sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?

Scope

– Overview of BED, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

– Topline BED market revenue from 2017-2027. Annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting BED therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development and detailed analysis of pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global BED therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global BED therapeutics market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the BED therapeutics market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2319998

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.