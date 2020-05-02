Binder Jetting Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

“The Latest Research Report Binder Jetting Market Analysis by Current Industry provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The global Binder Jetting Market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Binder Jetting Market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Binder Jetting Market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Binder Jetting is a type of Additive Manufacturing first developed at MIT in 1993 and then licensed exclusively by the Z Corporation. This was also when the term ‘Three-Dimensional Printing’ was trademarked. It is a process that creates final products, spare parts or prototypes with the help of inkjet printing into a raw material powder bed. Binder jetting uses two materials – a powder material and a binder. The binder is usually a liquid while the building material is a powder. At each layer, the binder droplets fuse raw material particulates and create a cross-section 2D image made of powder-binder granules. Binder jetting uses fast and cheap technology and works with a wide array of materials like metal, sandstone and ceramic. Even full-colour 3D printing is possible now. The binder jetting market has maximum relevance in interior design and furniture manufacturing. It can also be used for making various types of industrial parts. The binder jetting market uses versatile technology that can be utilised in almost any application.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11513

Binder Jetting Market Drivers

There are several drivers for the growth of the binder jetting market. Even though there are various forms of 3D printing in existence, binder jetting is widely considered to the best form. A critical advantage is that it does not employ heat in the manufacturing process. Other additive techniques use a heat source which can create some residual stress in the parts. These must then be dealt with in another secondary post-processing operation. Binder jetting can have great application in the construction and interior designing industry. It can be used to print very large objects and architectural objects even occupying an entire room have been created with this technology. The binder jetting market is relevant in areas as diverse as shop fitting, exhibitions and furniture development. A second driver is a gradual move towards eco-friendly methods of production and consumer products in order to reduce one’s carbon footprint. A few companies have begun to make scalable and ecological materials to be used in binder jetting 3D printers that are recyclable, sustainable and perfect for the modern interior design.

Binder Jetting Market Restraints

Cost is a very large constraint in the binder jetting market. These machines are much more expensive than regular 3D printers with prices in the range of $50,000 to $2 million for high-grade enterprise machines. This makes it a very difficult investment for fledgling start-ups. The second challenge is the structural weakness due to the use of binder material. Binder jetting does not have too many materials to work with at present and it creates microscopic air pockets in parts, which can cause structural concerns in fields like furniture or interior design. The third restraint in the binder jetting market is the time required due to additional post-processing. Binder jetting uses a variety of materials like metal, sands and different ceramics. Some like sand do not require any additional processing but the rest are cured, sintered and infiltrated with other materials, depending on the requirement. This can be an issue in industries which serve customers with fickle tastes and require companies to be fast movers or followers.

Binder Jetting Market Key Regions

The main regions served by the binder jetting market are the U.S, European Union and Asia Pacific in that order. The U.S is the largest market at present and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. 3D printing finds the application there in industries like aerospace, defence, automobile, retail and construction which have all begun to use robotic parts and prototypes to maximise functional integration while also driving down manufacturing costs.

Binder Jetting Market Key Market Players

Some companies involved in the binder jetting market are ExOne, NanoSteel, 3D Systems and Voxeljet.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11513

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: [email protected]