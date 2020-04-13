Bile Duct Cancer Therapeutics Market Share Assessments for the Regional and Country Level Segments

Bile duct cancer is also known as cholangiocarcinoma. It involves the presence of mutated epithelial cells originated in the bile ducts. However, the cause of bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) is not certain. There are some factors that can increase the chances of developing bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

The bile duct cancer treatment market has significant unmet need, due to the safety profiles and inadequate efficacy of the existing market products. Therefore, the market offers vast potential for novel participants that can introduce drugs, which could reverse or halt the disease progression and simultaneously, offer good safety profiles and high efficacy.

The global bile duct cancer therapeutics market has been classified on the basis of disease indication, treatment type and geography. Based on disease indication, the global bile duct cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into perihilar (hilar) bile duct cancers, distal bile duct cancers, and intrahepatic bile duct cancers. Based on treatment type, the global bile duct cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into chemotherapy, chemoradiation and stent insertion. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for bile duct cancer therapeutics. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to adequate reimbursement policies, greater awareness toward health care and advanced healthcare facilities. The Asia-Pacific and European markets for bile duct cancer therapeutics are projected to record strong CAGRs, over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global bile duct cancer therapeutics market include, Bayer, AG, Delcath Systems Inc., Senhwa Biosciences, Inc., PCI Biotech, Inc., ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. among several others.