Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Bile duct connects the liver to the gallbladder and carries bile, which is synthesized by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. The main function of bile is breakdown of fat during digestion. Bile duct cancer is commonly known as cholangiocarcinoma. The specific cause of bile duct cancer is unknown, but few factors that cause bile duct cancer are long-term inflammation in the liver, biliary stones, abnormalities in bile duct such as cysts, infection with liver fluke parasites leading to bile duct leading to cancer, and exposure to harmful chemicals or toxins. Major symptoms associated with bile duct cancer include jaundice, weight loss, loss of appetite, discoloration of urine and stool, abdominal pain, itching, and fever. Some drugs used to treat bile duct cancer include 5-fluorouracil (5-fu), gemcitabine, cisplatin, capecitabine and oxaliplatin.
Segmentation by product type:
5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)
Gemcitabine
Capecitabine
Oxaliplatin
Others
Segmentation by application:
Hospitals & Clinic
Cancer Treatment Centers
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report::
Celgene
Mylan
Eli Lilly
Johnson & Johnson
Accord Healthcare
Roche
Teva
AbbVie
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Pfizer
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Sanofi
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Delcath Systems
Fresenius Kabi
