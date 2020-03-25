Bike-Sharing Service Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bike-Sharing Service market will register a 28.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5440 million by 2024, from US$ 1570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bike-Sharing Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bike-Sharing Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Bike-Sharing Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Dockless

Station-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3702261-global-bike-sharing-service-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JUMP Bikes

Citi Bike

LimeBike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy Bikes

Blue Bikes (Hubway)

Ford GoBike

Mobike

Hellobike

Nextbike

Call a bike

Santander Cycles

Vélib

Bicing

SG Bike

Ola Pedal

Zoomcar PEDL

Mobycy

Yulu Bikes

Letscycle

Docomo Bikeshare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bike-Sharing Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bike-Sharing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bike-Sharing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bike-Sharing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Dockless

2.2.2 Station-based

2.3 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Age 18-24

2.4.2 Age 25-34

2.4.3 Age 35-44

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Bike-Sharing Service by Players

3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 JUMP Bikes

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.1.3 JUMP Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 JUMP Bikes News

11.2 Citi Bike

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Citi Bike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Citi Bike News

11.3 LimeBike

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.3.3 LimeBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 LimeBike News

11.4 Capital Bikeshare

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Capital Bikeshare Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Capital Bikeshare News

11.5 Divvy Bikes

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.5.3 Divvy Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Divvy Bikes News

11.6 Blue Bikes (Hubway)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.6.3 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Blue Bikes (Hubway) News

11.7 Ford GoBike

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.7.3 Ford GoBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ford GoBike News

11.8 Mobike

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.8.3 Mobike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mobike News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3702261-global-bike-sharing-service-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)