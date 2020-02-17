Bike-Sharing Service Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.
Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.
JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Bike-Sharing Service market will register a 28.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5440 million by 2024, from US$ 1570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bike-Sharing Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bike-Sharing Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Bike-Sharing Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Dockless
Station-based
Segmentation by application:
Age 18-24
Age 25-34
Age 35-44
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
JUMP Bikes
Citi Bike
LimeBike
Capital Bikeshare
Divvy Bikes
Blue Bikes (Hubway)
Ford GoBike
Mobike
Hellobike
Nextbike
Call a bike
Santander Cycles
Vélib
Bicing
SG Bike
Ola Pedal
Zoomcar PEDL
Mobycy
Yulu Bikes
Letscycle
Docomo Bikeshare
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bike-Sharing Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Bike-Sharing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bike-Sharing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bike-Sharing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Dockless
2.2.2 Station-based
2.3 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Age 18-24
2.4.2 Age 25-34
2.4.3 Age 35-44
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Bike-Sharing Service by Players
3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 JUMP Bikes
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.1.3 JUMP Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 JUMP Bikes News
11.2 Citi Bike
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Citi Bike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Citi Bike News
11.3 LimeBike
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.3.3 LimeBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 LimeBike News
11.4 Capital Bikeshare
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.4.3 Capital Bikeshare Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Capital Bikeshare News
11.5 Divvy Bikes
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.5.3 Divvy Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Divvy Bikes News
11.6 Blue Bikes (Hubway)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.6.3 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Blue Bikes (Hubway) News
11.7 Ford GoBike
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.7.3 Ford GoBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ford GoBike News
11.8 Mobike
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Mobike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Mobike News
……Continued
