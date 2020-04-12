Big Data Professional Services Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025

Big data professional services are associated with consulting and implementation of big data projects. Data generated from various sources such as mobile devices, digital repositories, and enterprise applications are the key to success in today’s competitive world. The data collected can be converted into useful information with the help of different statistical tools. Big data professional services provide a wide range of services, including consultation for software and hardware requirements of big data projects. These services reduce the risks involved and also the time required to implement a project.

In 2018, the global Big Data Professional Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.

The EU is looking to strengthen its framework for encouraging the adoption of big data in Europe. The Euro crisis has led to more comprehensive application of big data. Big data technologies are playing a pivotal role in improving the risk assessment capabilities among industries of Western Europe. Thus, the demand of data risk analytics is driving the rapid adoption of big data professional services in the region.

