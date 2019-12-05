Big Data Platform Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Big Data Platform Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Big data Platform is an enterprise class IT platform, that provides the features and functionalities of big data application in one single solution for developing, deploying, operating and managing big data. Big Data Platform consists of big data storage, servers, database, big data management, business intelligence and other big data management utilities.

According to this study, over the next five years the Big Data Platform market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 69540 million by 2024, from US$ 44770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Big Data Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

The Big Data Platform market size will reach about 87.22 billion USD in 2025 from 41.147 billion USD in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 11.22%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Big Data Platform market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Big Data Platform value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Microsoft

Informatica

Google

IBM

Dell

AWS

SAP

Splunk

Accenture

Micro Focus

Cisco

SAS

Teradata

Palantir

Cloudera

HPE

Oracle

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

Manufacturing

Professional Services

Government

Others

