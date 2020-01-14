Big Data Platform 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Big Data Platform Market 2019

Big data Platform is an enterprise class IT platform, that provides the features and functionalities of big data application in one single solution for developing, deploying, operating and managing big data. Big Data Platform consists of big data storage, servers, database, big data management, business intelligence and other big data management utilities.

Big Data Platform are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud-Based and On-Premise. Cloud-Based is the most widely used type which takes up about 79.17 % of the total in 2018.

Big Data Platform have wide range of applications, such as Banking, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Government, etc. And Manufacturing was the most widely used area which took up about 21.83% of the global total in 2018.

USA is the largest country of Big Data Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.

In 2018, the global Big Data Platform market size was 41100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 86600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Google

AWS

IBM

Dell

Splunk

Micro Focus

SAP

Accenture

Informatica

Teradata

Oracle

Cloudera

Palantir

HPE

Cisco

SAS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Manufacturing

Professional Services

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Big Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, keymarket and key players.

To present the Big Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

