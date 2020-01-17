Big Data Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Big Data Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Big Data – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Global Big Data Market Outlook

Market Overview

Big data and cloud computing is a perfect combination mainly for addressing security concerns. Constant evolution of big data and cloud computing is providing cost-effective, efficient and powerful infrastructures to support business analytics. The big data market is experiencing a massive growth owing to the remarkable increase in organizational data and spending on R&D. Global organizational spending is estimated to reach over USD 500 billion by the end of 2024. Increasing number of heterogeneous data generated from web clicks boosting the necessity to manage and monitor the data which will significantly impel the big data market growth in the near future.

Leading industry players such as IBM, HP, Google, SAP, Cloudera, and Oracle, are progressively investing in R&D, for the development of unified big data solutions to provide improved analytics and integrated management of data. Companies are focusing on mergers and acquisition to diversify their product portfolio with big data and mainframe technologies. For instance, in 2015, Microsoft acquired Revolution Analytics to expand its business for cloud base platform. Similarly, IBM acquired Cloudant and Cleversafe to strengthen its cloud platform business.

Market Segmentation

Global Big Data Market is categorized on the following basis:

• Based on Type of Data

o Unstructured Data

o Structured Data

• Based on Components

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• Based on Application

o Financial Analytics

o Risk Analytics

o Customer Analytics

o Operational Analytics

• Based on End-User

o Banking & Finance

o Government

o Transportation & Logistics

o Aerospace and Defense

o IT & Telecommunication

o Healthcare

o Energy & Utilities

o Manufacturing

o Other Sectors (Education)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2316583-global-big-data-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis

Global big data market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period and reach USD 200 billion by 2024.



However, managing enormous amount of data is a biggest challenge for the expansion of big data business. For instance, Twitter generates 7+ terabytes (TB) and Facebook generates 10 TB per day. Also more than 82% of data which is generated from various industries is in unstructured form. So to manage variety of data types, sources, and formats is likely to create obstruction for big data market. Moreover, improper use or access of data and lack of trained resources to manage data are hindering required growth for big data market across the globe.

Key Market Players

• IBM Corporation

o Synopsis

o Business Strategy

o Product Portfolio

o SWOT Analysis

• Oracle Corporation

• Amazon Web Services

• Microsoft Corporation

• Splunk Incorporated

• Intel Corporation

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• NetApp, Inc.

• Google

• Dell Inc.

• SAP SE

• VMware Inc.

• MicroStrategy, Inc.

• EMC Corporation,

• HORTONWORKS, INC.

• Cloudera, Inc.

• Karmasphere Inc.

• Teradata Corporation

• HP Enterprise

Scope Background

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2316583-global-big-data-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Regional Opportunity Analysis on the basis of Competitors



4. Global Big Data Market (USD Billion) and Forecast Analysis, 2016-2024



5. Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

5.1. Risk Factors

5.2. Regional Variations

5.3. Recent Trends and Developments

……..

7. Competitive Outlook

7.1. Market Share of Major Players (2016)

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. IBM Corporation

7.2.1.1. Company Synopsis

7.2.1.2. Business Strategy

7.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis

7.2.2. Oracle Corporation

7.2.3. Amazon Web Services

7.2.4. Microsoft Corporation

7.2.5. Splunk Incorporated

7.2.6. Intel Corporation

7.2.7. TIBCO Software Inc.

7.2.8. NetApp, Inc.

7.2.9. Google

7.2.10. Dell Inc.

7.2.11. SAP SE

7.2.12. VMware Inc.

7.2.13. MicroStrategy, Inc.

7.2.14. EMC Corporation,

7.2.15. HORTONWORKS, INC.

7.2.16. Cloudera, Inc.

7.2.17. Karmasphere Inc.

7.2.18. Teradata Corporation

7.2.19. HP Enterprise

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2316583

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)